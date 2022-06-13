PM Shehbaz condemns Indian govt’s atrocities against Muslims

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned in strong words the Indian government’s atrocities against the Muslims in India.

The prime minister tweeted, “India has unleashed its brute and oppressive state apparatus to browbeat Indian Muslims into submission. The whole plan is to further marginalise them politically, economically and culturally. The reality of India’s ‘democratic face’ is before the world to see.”

It is to be noted here that the blasphemous statements by the leaders of the ruling BJP have triggered protests across India.

The Indian security forces are using brutal force to suppress the protesters which has also resulted in the death of a few persons.

Earlier, Hijab row in Karnataka state of India had created a great controversy in the country. The Muslim women in India were harassed and attacked in different parts of the country following the Karnataka hijab controversy. The Muslim girl students in India were barred from entering the premises of several colleges by the administration for wearing Hijab.