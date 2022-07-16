PM Shehbaz contacts Ch Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned senior politician Chaudhry Nisar and offered his condolences over the death of his nephew Captain Nauman.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to The Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Chaudhry Nisar thanked the prime minister for his call. Captain Nauman had died in a road mishap before Eidul Azha.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday reiterated that the protection of minorities and their welfare were among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister was talking to Ramesh Singh Arora, a member of Punjab provincial assembly, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.