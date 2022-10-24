PM Shehbaz contacts Kenya’s President for probes into Arshad Sharif’s death

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a telephonic contact with the President of Kenya William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto and emphasized the transparent investigation of the Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s death issue.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz Sharif discussed the incident of the death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif with the President of Kenya in detail.

The PM informed the President of Kenya about the serious concern over the incident on behalf of the Pakistani nation and the media community.

Shehbaz Sharif requested the President of Kenya to complete the procedure for the early return of the late Arshad Sharif’s dead body to Pakistan.

On this, the President of Kenya assured PM Shehbaz Sharif to speed up the process of returning the dead body of the late Arshad Sharif.

The President of Kenya expressed his regret over the incident and promised to give an investigation report on the incident soon.

Courtesy: (24news)