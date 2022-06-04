PM Shehbaz directs to limit load-shedding to two hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that load shedding of over two hours in not acceptable and directed to officials to take steps to end power shortage in the country.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired an emergency meeting over load shedding in the country.

The premier lashed out at officials in the meeting and said no explanation will be accepted as people are suffering due to prolonged power outages. Do whatever needs to be done to end misery of masses, he added.

It merits mention that amid sizzling hot weather, power outages have severely hit Pakistan as Pakistanis have been suffering up to 14 hours of power load-shedding.

All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse.

Sources have said that power shortfall risen to over 6,800 MW as 19,135MW power is being generated compared to demand of 26,00MW.

The prolonged load-shedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.