PM Shehbaz, Fazl discuss Balochistan’s security and madrassa registration bill

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the federal capital on Thursday, where discussions revolved around Balochistan’s security, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the madrassa registration bill.

According to details, JUI-F Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said the meeting had not been arranged with a pre-determined agenda.

He said, “Fazlur Rehman had conveyed concerns regarding immense pressure on him over madrassa registration.”

“The prime minister was informed about the mounting pressure I faced regarding madrassa registration,” he said.

Haideri mentioned that Fazlur Rehman expressed reservations about the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing that the conditions in the provinces had deteriorated to the extent that no one remained safe.

The JUI-F leadership emphasised the necessity of addressing legal matters to resolve provincial issues.

Haideri stated that Shehbaz Sharif attentively listened to the JUI-F’s stance and responded positively to the concerns raised.