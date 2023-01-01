PM Shehbaz: Imran trying to scuttle revival of IMF program

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has come hard on former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan who he says is hell bent on destroying the revival of IMF programme which was originally sought by his regime.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz denounced Imran Khan whom he said is trying to ruin the revival of IMF programme terming ‘his chaos and mayhem on roads a part of his agenda to wreck it’.

The prime minister dubbed Imran as a coward ‘who avoids appearing before the court because he knows he is guilty’. He said that the PTI chief wanted to ignite a fire of instability in the country. “Imran does not want people to get rid of poverty and economic pressure. It’s a height of his cowardice that he is running away from courts,” Shehbaz added.

He said first the PTI chief ran away from his promises and views and now he is avoiding courts.

PM Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faced worst kind of vengeance unleashed by then NAB-Niazi nexus.

“We appeared before the courts and faced law along with our families in fabricated cases. The PML-N leaders spent their days in death cells and faced flimsy cases like heroin peddling,” the premier added.