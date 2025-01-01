PM Shehbaz lauds PAF for winning global awards in UK air show

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistan Air Force on winning awards at the Royal International Air Tattoo Show held in United Kingdom.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the outstanding performance of the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-C and C-130 aircraft, commending the leadership, pilots and technicians for their professional excellence.

He said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the visionary leadership of the PAF and the professional competence of its pilots and technicians are earning Pakistan a name and respect across the world.

The prime minister recalled that Pakistan Air Force in May this year demonstrated its operational superiority by shooting down six enemy aircraft, cementing its place on the battlefield.

He said that the achievements of Pakistan Air Force are testament to the fact that the defence of Pakistan’s airspace is in strong and capable hands.

It merits mention here that PAF’s C-130 grabbed first position at the show in UK as it was awarded the Concours d’Elegance Trophy award.

The Pakistani JF-17C Block III aircraft, who taught the Indian Air Force a lesson during Marka-e-Haq, clinched the “Spirit of the Meet” Trophy.

These awards were given in recognition of the aircraft’s excellent flying and technical skills.

The JF-17C Block III aircraft travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refueling.