PM Shehbaz lauds PCB Chairman Naqvi’s stance on ICC Champions Trophy 2025

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to review progress on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. During the meeting, the PCB chairman briefed the prime minister on developments regarding the tournament.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Naqvi’s principled stance on the Champions Trophy and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

“Your position on the Champions Trophy represents the voice of every Pakistani,” said the prime minister, adding, “You have represented the sentiments of 240 million Pakistanis at the ICC. Pakistan’s honor comes first, above everything else.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi affirmed the board’s readiness to host the tournament in Pakistan, assuring that all necessary preparations are underway. “We are fully committed to making the Champions Trophy a success for Pakistan and cricket,” Naqvi stated.

The interior minister expressed optimism, saying, “InshaAllah, we will have good news regarding the Champions Trophy soon.”