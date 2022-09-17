PM Shehbaz leaves for London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday left for the United Kingdom to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the invitation of the British government, the prime minister, during his visit to UK, will represent Pakistan at the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

From London, the premier will leave for the United States of America to participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).