PM Shehbaz meets leaders of various countries

ANKARA (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit to Turkiye also met with different world leaders and discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and their respective countries.

The prime minister had travelled to Turkiye to join the world leaders in the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The prime minister met former deputy prime minister of Turkiye and Chairman MHP Devlet Bahceli and conveyed his felicitation over success in the elections, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, he also met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. Both leaders reiterated their desire to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields.

The prime minister also interacted with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

The prime minister referred to the establishment of market at the Balochistan-Sistan border and his recent meeting with the Iranian president. Welcoming the commencement of barter trade between the two countries, the prime minister expressed the confidence that it would mutually benefit the people of both brotherly countries. In his meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the two leaders discussed regional cooperation, connectivity and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

PM Shehbaz hopeful of achieving Pak-Turkiye $5 billion trade target: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his hope that the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan & Turkiye can reach to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to his recent visit to Turkiye where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had been re-elected for the third term in office.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote: “In my meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups yesterday, I highlighted the need for investment & trade in the fields of agriculture, energy, information technology and construction. Exciting opportunities have emerged for collaboration especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement between Pakistan and Turkiye became operational on May 31 this year. The target of increasing bilateral trade volume to $5 billion annually over the next 3 years is very much achievable. Was glad to find discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships & establishing new ventures.”

