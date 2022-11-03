PM Shehbaz, ministers condemn firing on Imran Khan’s container, summons report

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday sought a report of the firing incident on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march container which the led to the injuries of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The firing took place at Imran Khan’s container in which the PTI chief including Faisal Javed, Ahmed Nasir Chattha and other party leaders were injured at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

They were immediately shifted to local hospital for medical assistance.

On the other hand, the prime minister strongly condemned the firing incident and also sought a report.

Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics. 2/2 https://t.co/LWMUW03kQb — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

PM Shehbaz also directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar and Chief Secretary Punjab to immediately report.

Later, in a tweet, Rana Sanaullah also condemned the attack on the PTI chairman and directed the chief secretary and IGP Punjab to submit a report of the incident.

وفاقی وزیر داخلہ رانا ثناء اللّٰہ کی گوجرانولہ، اللّٰہ والا چوک فائرنگ کے واقعے کی شدید مذمت۔



وزیر داخلہ کا واقعے پر گہری تشویش کا اظہار۔



وزیراعظم کی ہدایت پر چیف سیکرٹری اور آئی جی پولیس پنجاب سے واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب۔



وفاقی سیکیورٹی ایجنسیز سے بھی فائرنگ واقعے کی رپورٹ طلب۔ — Rana Sanaullah Office (@RSK_Office) November 3, 2022

“A report of the firing incident has also been sought from the federal security agencies,” the tweet read further.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal has also condemned the incident.

In his tweet, the minister said, “Thank God Imran Niazi is safe,” adding that there is no room for violence in politics.

اللہ کا شکر ہے کہ عمران نیازی محفوظ ہیں۔ سیاست میں تشدد کی کوئی گنجائش نہیں۔ میں عمران نیازی کے کنٹینر پہ وزیر آباد میں فائیرنگ کے واقعہ کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ حکومت پنجاب کو سیکیورٹی انتظامات کا جائیزہ لینا چائیے۔ — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) November 3, 2022

He also urged the Punjab government to review the security arrangements.