PM Shehbaz praises naval forces for defending maritime boundaries on Navy Day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised Pakistan’s naval forces for safeguarding the country’s maritime boundaries in honor of Navy Day, observed on September 8.

Navy Day is to commemorate the Pakistani naval forces’ strategic achievements during the 1965 war with India, particularly Operation Dwarka.

The operation, which targeted and destroyed key radar installations along the Indian coast, played a role in disrupting air attacks on Karachi.

“On Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy,” the prime minister said in a social media post.

“Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” he added. “Regardless of the challenges they face, their determination and spirit remain resolute. We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.”

The Pakistan Navy also released a video earlier in the day, showcasing the country’s mountainous landscapes and meandering rivers while reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s territorial waters.