PM Shehbaz says govt doing nothing with Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his government had been doing nothing with Imran Khan.

While talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in Islamabad, the prime minister said that he had not issued notices to Imran Khan, the courts did.

He deplored that one person considered himself above the law, adding that Imran Khan could go to the rallies but not the court.

“We put our politics at risk to save the state. Nawaz Sharif used to appear in the courts daily. Rana Sanaullah was implicated in a false case, and he was dragged to the courts daily,” he stated.

The prime minister said that the government had been making all-out efforts to improve the economy, adding that the fear of Pakistan going bankrupt was over.

“Pakistan is going through big economic challenges. The government had to accept all the strict conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It has now been 11 months since the formation of the government, and the country has come out of the fear of bankruptcy,” he stated.

The prime minister also pointed out that the flood in Pakistan was the worst in history. “We spent Rs100 billion on flood victims,” he added.

“For the first time in the history [of Pakistan], the coalition government was successful. There was an impression that the coalition government would not succeed. This government is not of one party but of 12 parties,” he remarked.

“It is hoped that the staff level agreement with the IMF will be finalised. Imran Khan violated the IMF agreement,” he lambasted.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has written to the federal government that there is a threat of terrorism. Some political parties had reservations about the census,” he stated.