PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia from March 19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from Wednesday (March 19, 2025).

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, important federal ministers and other high-ranking officials will also accompany the prime minister.

During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohamed bin Salman.

Both leaders will discuss different ways to expand economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Pakistani delegation will extend support to Saudi Arabia for its security and regional prosperity.

Earlier in February 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while presiding over a cabinet meeting confirmed that Saudi Arabia has renewed its $100 million monthly deferred oil payment facility for Pakistan for another year.

The PM shared details of a letter from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, confirming the extension of the Saudi Development Fund’s support. “We are deeply grateful to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi leadership. Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times,” he stated.