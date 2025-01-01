PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to strengthen bilateral relations

F.P. Report

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed on Sunday to further strengthen bilateral relations during their meeting in Rahim Yar Khan.

Both leaders expressed their shared commitment to enhance economic, political, and cultural ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the UAE’s significant role in Pakistan’s development.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand cooperation in renewable energy, technology, infrastructure development, and vocational training.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan showed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the sectors of mining, minerals, and agriculture.

He also acknowledged PM Shehbaz’s dynamic leadership in stabilising the economy.

The UAE president highlighted that the emergence of new economic opportunities had opened avenues for increased bilateral investments and cooperation.

Separately, few days back, PM Shehbaz inaugurated the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ program, a national economic transformation plan for 2024-29, at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The event also featured the unveiling of the program’s logo and accompanying book.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the challenges faced over the past nine months, emphasizing the relentless efforts of the federal and provincial governments and “partners in prosperity and progress to achieve macroeconomic stability”.