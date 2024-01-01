PM Shehbaz, US President Biden exchange pleasantries in New York

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted in New York by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

During the event, President Biden and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met and shook hands. American First Lady Jill Biden was also present.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other. The heads of state of other countries also attended the dinner.

Later, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their common desire to enhance cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, technology and climate action.

The prime minister said this in a post on his X handle after attending a reception in New York hosted by President Biden.

The Prime Minister said his brief meeting with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the reception was most warm and cordial.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left New York after a hectic five-day visit during which he went through a hectic schedule topped by his address to the UN General Assembly.

He was seen off at the airport by Pakistan UN Ambassador Munir Akram, Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Consul General in New York Aamir Atozai and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Usman Jadoon.

The prime minister reached London on Saturday morning where he will stay at his private residence for a few days.

In his wide-ranging, 21-minute speech at the UN General Assembly, the prime minister covered all the key issues on the agenda of the Assembly’s 79th session, with a passionate call for addressing long-standing issues, including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

He also attended several summits on the sidelines of the session, including the high-level meeting on existential threats posed by sea-level rise and the UN Security Council’s open debate on leadership for peace.

His bilateral meetings with world leaders included UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and President of the UNGA, Philemon Yang, leaders of delegations of UK, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives as wells as the heads of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also addressed meetings with US businessmen and investors.