PM Shehbaz visits ISI headquarters, receives briefing on national security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the headquarters of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), where he received a detailed briefing on the current security situation at both national and regional levels following the Pahalgam attack.

Senior ISI officials updated the prime minister on ongoing counterterrorism operations, emerging threats, and the broader internal and external security environment.

The prime minister was accompanied by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, defence minister, and the services chiefs.

The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for the conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s Eastern border.

The prime minister and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commending the Inter-Services Intelligence’s professionalism and strategic acumen, the prime minister lauded its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions.

He said the entire nation is behind their brave armed forces. He said the Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined forces in the world.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats-conventional or otherwise. It reiterated that with the nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.

Earlier, parliamentarians were unanimous during a National Assembly session on Tuesday that a strong and decisive response would be given to any Indian aggression.

The National Assembly met here under Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to review the situation arose after India’s aggressive rhetoric in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident last month.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that India and Pakistan are neighbours and they should not repeatedly talk about war. “But if India engages in any misadventure, Pakistan will give the harshest response.”