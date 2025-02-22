F.P. Report

DERA GHAZI KHAN : PM Shehbaz vows not to neglect south Punjab; announces cancer hospital, university

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to the development of southern Punjab, announcing the construction of a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and a new university in Rajanpur.

Speaking at a public gathering in DG Khan, he emphasized that development had become the destiny of Pakistan, whose economy is improving, and vowed to continue working tirelessly for the nation’s progress.

“Inflation in the country was at its peak when we took power. Now, inflation has come down to its lowest level during our government,” Sharif commented, adding that

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted key economic improvements under his government, stating:

Inflation has dropped from 40% to 4%.

The policy rate has been reduced from 22% to 12%.

The economy is now on the path to stability and growth.

He credited Nawaz Sharif’s vision for Pakistan’s progress, stating that Punjab’s rapid development took place under his leadership. He also praised Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in public service and welfare projects across the province.

Support for farmers, students

The PM announced the continuation of key initiatives, including the distribution of Kisan Cards for farmers and laptops for students in Punjab. He emphasized that his government is prioritizing agriculture and industrial development to boost the country’s economy.

South Punjab won’t be left behind

Shehbaz Sharif assured the people of southern Punjab that they will not be neglected in national development plans. He promised a network of hospitals across Punjab to improve healthcare access and reiterated his government’s dedication to uplifting the region.

Pakistan’s global standing, political challenges

The PM addressed foreign policy and internal politics, stating that he has always prioritized Pakistan’s interests in his international engagements. He claimed that foreign powers are trying to harm Pakistan but assured the nation that Pakistan will overcome all challenges. “We will never forget the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces,” he stressed.

Criticizing political opponents, Shehbaz Sharif said, “A politician has always accused me, but I have always focused on work.” He condemned protests and sit-ins, stating that they harm the country’s progress. “Conspiracies are being hatched day and night to destroy Pakistan,” he regretted.

Vision for future

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his determination to make Pakistan a global success, boldly stating, “If we do not surpass India in development, I’ll change my name from Shehbaz Sharif!” He reassured the people that his government will continue to work day and night to strengthen Pakistan’s economy, industry, and agriculture.