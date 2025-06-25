PM Shehbaz vows Pakistan’s role in Middle East peace

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Middle East.

According to details, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz. Pakistan and the United States have agreed to maintain close cooperation in order to strengthen bilateral relations, with particular focus on expanding trade.

On this occasion, the prime minister commended President Trump’s “bold and decisive leadership”, which resulted in the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

He also expressed gratitude to Secretary Rubio for the United States’ significant role in facilitating the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India.

Secretary Rubio welcomed these efforts and affirmed that the United States wished to work with Pakistan to foster peace and stability in the region.

– PM Shehbaz vows cooperation with China for CPEC success –

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed his commitment to continued cooperation with China to ensure the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

According to details, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met the prime minister in Islamabad. On this occasion, PM Shehbaz extended his best wishes to the Chinese president and premier. He also conveyed his goodwill for the Chinese leadership in connection with the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

PM Shehbaz discussed the ongoing consultations between the two countries concerning his scheduled visit to China in August.