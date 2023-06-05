PM Shehbaz vows to combat plastic pollution

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has maintained that the government was actively working with national and international stakeholders to develop a legal instrument to end plastic pollution.

In a post uploaded on Twitter Monday, PM Shehbaz Sharif said “On World Environment Day today, Pakistan joins the international community in renewing its commitment to phase out single-use plastic as part of its efforts to combat plastic pollution.”

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the government was working on the Plastic Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory. “The comprehensive framework under the Regulation will provide a timeline for phasing out single-use plastic,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif urged all sections of the society to come together for the preservation of our planet’s biodiversity. He also stressed spreading awareness in the communities to make recycling initiatives a success.

“We owe it to our future generations, as bequeathing a clean environment is our fundamental responsibility,” the prime minister concluded.