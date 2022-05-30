PM should intervene as farmers facing severe water crises in Sindh: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

Karachi: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has failed to provide water to Sindh as per 1991 water accord.

Due to which farmers of Sindh are facing serious water crisis. In a tweet, the Minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro had raised the issue with the federal government several times but the situation had not improved. The Provincial Minister said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan should intervene in the matter , so that Sindh gets its fair share.