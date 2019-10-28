PM should visit entire Punjab instead of only touring Lahore: Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PM Imran Khan should visit entire Punjab and hear the problems of the people instead of only touring Lahore.

She informed the premier that all the people including farmers, doctors and teachers are protesting against the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as they are not getting the promised relief.

She also urged the PM to arrive in Lahore after opening the Lahore to Multan and Multan to Sukkur motorway. She also asked him to inaugurate the Orange Line Train that was constructed by PML-N president and ex-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Imran Khan! You should take resignation from incompetent Punjab CM Usman Buzdar over increasing dengue patients in the province, she added.

The PML-N spokesperson further asked PM Imran to resume the project of free medical treatment for poverty-stricken people and also inquire about the condition of doctors and other staff members who are protesting against the privatization of government hospitals.

The statement came after PM’s announcement of a day-long visit to Lahore today to preside over meetings on health reforms, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and law and order situation.

Sources told that the premier will be briefed on the latest health condition of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and MIT Act.