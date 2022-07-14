PM slashes petrol price by Rs18.54 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs. 18.54 and Rs. 40.50 reduction in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel, respectively from July 15.

Addressing the nation on television and radio, the Prime Minister said that as the prices of petroleum products were falling in the international market, the present government by slashing the petroleum prices was fulfilled its promise of passing on the benefit of any decrease to the consumers in Pakistan.

Holding the previous government responsible for all the economic woes he expressed determination of the coalition government to put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity during the next 14 months.

The Prime Minister added that the present government will focus on three vital areas of economy including Agriculture, Information Technology (IT) and Export Based Industries in the coming months.

Later, Finance Division also notified reduction in the per liter prices of petroleum products including Petrol (Rs. 18.50), High Speed Diesel (Rs. 40.54), Kerosene (Rs. 33.81), and Light Diesel Oil (Rs. 34.71).

At the outset of his speech, PM Shehbaz reiterated that the coalition government had inherited a “troubled economy” from the previous government. “The previous government trampled on the agreement it had struck with the IMF and laid landmines for us,” he said.

The premier further added that the previous PTI government, during its final few weeks, had slashed fuel prices even though the government’s coffers were empty. “This was done so our [coalition] government would fall into difficulties.”

Acknowledging that the decision to increase the price of petroleum products had burdened the underprivileged segment of society, he said: “We had no other way. We had to take tough measures.” “However, today with God’s blessing, oil prices are declining in international markets and it is by His mercy that we have had the chance to reduce the prices today,” he added.

Commenting on the staff-level agreement with the IMF, PM Shehbaz appreciated Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and his team for playing a part in reviving the loan facility with the global lender but hoped that the current deal would be the last one. “After this, we will try to stand on our own feet.” The prime minister said that the path ahead could be “thorny and difficult” but in the end, he said, “I reassure you that good times will come soon.”

