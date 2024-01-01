PM stresses permanent solution to AJK issues

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday calling the progress of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir linked with each other, assured that his government, in collaboration with the AJK leadership, would ensure the implementation of mutual understanding and seek a permanent solution to the issues facing the Kashmiri people.

He, addressing the special cabinet meeting of the AJK during daylong visit here, instructed the formation of a committee to discuss issues like water charge, Neelum Jhelum and others for the benefit of the AJK people. Referring to the recent movement run by the AJK people for their rights, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the people raised their voices for their genuine demands but amidst that some miscreants tried to create riots and cause killings.

He condoled the killing of a police official and some citizens during the movement and announced that his government would support their respective grieved families under the Shuhada Package. He told the participants that Rs 23 billion approved by his government had been released to the AJK government and assured that, after the completion of IMF team’s visit, the federal minister and secretary for power would consult with the AJK authorities to seek a permanent solution to the issues and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The prime minister asked his AJK counterpart Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq to constitute a committee on his side for necessary consultation with the relevant Pakistani ministries and urged him to take personal ownership of the matter as he would do so in Pakistan. He instructed the relevant authorities to immediately complete the construction of bridge of Mangla Phase-2 project. Regarding Neelum Jhelum, he said federal Secretary Water and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam would discuss the matter with the Kashmiri leadership to formulate short, medium and long-term solutions.

The prime minister appreciated President Asif Ali Zardari, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, AJK PM, Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly, AJK Chief Secretary and IG Police for their constructive role and effective consultation to find an immediate solution to the people’s demands. He said the package was approved in the meeting held on Monday in Islamabad and following that SBP was asked to release the fund, which had been complied.

He said the 250 million people of Pakistan always supported Kashmiri people and raised their voices at international forums, exemplifying the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s address at the recently held OIC Summit in Gambia and its declaration highlighting the Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the plight of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar jail, and assured that Pakistan would continue extending its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

He said the Indian ruling party could not contest the election in IIOJK under its real name which showed their fear of public anger for Indian human rights abuses in the territory. In his remarks, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq welcomed PM Shehbaz in Azad Kashmir, who was accompanied by federal cabinet members and senior government officers.

He informed that Rs 23 billion approved by him a couple of days ago, was received by his government showing an unprecedented swift implementation of the directives. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to AJK manifested the value Pakistan accorded to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehbaz orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project’s technical fault: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed for an urgent probe, within days, into reasons for the technical fault in the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) that led to suspension of power generation.

The prime minister issued the directives at the project site during his day-long visit to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where he was briefed by the officials of NJHP Company about the recent technical fault during the last month. The 969 megawatts project first faced suspension of power generation in 2022 due to the fault in head race tunnel and was later restored after a year in September last year, and the recent one in April this year due to the same technical fault.

The prime minister, while speaking on the occasion, expressed his displeasure that the findings of the inquiry into the recent fault were still awaited and directed the officials concerned to submit the report within days and restore the power generation after repair work as early as possible. He said it was unfortunate that $5 billion had been spent on the project despite an initial estimate of $40 million, but it was still facing technical issues.

“I am very much clear. I need a thorough probe whether lapses were in the design or in the construction, and the responsibility should be fixed. No more delay will be acceptable,” he added. PM Shehbaz said it was a project of national significance in the power sector after Tarbela and Mangla dams with a huge cost and must remain functional for decades.

He directed that the inquiry should be carried out by third party experts and not by the designer or contractor of the project.

He also directed the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and NJHP Company to complete the repair work of the tunnel at the earliest and resume generation. The prime minister appreciated the WAPDA chairman and his team for their efforts to repair the fault in the tunnel and resumption of generation last year.

So-called legislation, court decisions can’t absolve India of its int’l obligations on Kashmir: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that no so-called legislation or court verdicts could absolve India of its obligations on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, under international laws.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir during his daylong visit here, said that Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian unilateral and illegal actions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) regarding the revocation of its special status.

He said Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute that remained on the UN Security Council’s agenda for the last seven decades and awaited settlement as per the UNSC’s resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The Hurriyat leaders appreciated the prime minister’s role in handling the recent situation in the AJK and also thanked Pakistan for its steadfast stance in condemning Indian unilateral actions and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz assured the delegation that Pakistan would continue extending its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and cited the recently held OIC summit in Gambia where Pakistan effectively raised the Kashmir issue. He assured that the Foreign Ministry as well as Pakistan’s diplomatic missions would play their role to highlight the Kashmir cause at international forums more effectively. He also urged the Pakistani media to create global awareness of Indian atrocities in the IIOJK.

The prime minister instructed the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam to improve his coordination with the Hurriyat leaders. The delegation comprised Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Sufi, Syed Faiz Ahmed Naqshbandi, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Shehzad Wani, EJaz Rehmani, Zahid Ashraf and Altaf Hussain Wani. Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq and federal ministers were also present in the meeting.