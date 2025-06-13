PM stresses sustainable reforms to uplift agriculture sector

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said sustainable reforms in the agriculture sector will further boost the country’s economy.

He was chairing a review meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday on development of agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister said agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy and reforms in this sector will substantially increase per acre produce, which will further reduce production cost.

The Prime Minister made it clear that no tax is being levied on fertilizers and pesticides in the next financial year budget to promote agriculture.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to gradually reduce tax on agricultural machinery and equipment in order to promote farm mechanization. He also instructed to accelerate the steps to enhance the storage capacity of the agricultural produce.

The Prime Minister commended allocation of funds for new projects for the development of the agricultural sector.

He expressed the hope that those who have been sent to China on agricultural scholarships will render valuable services as entrepreneurs upon their return home for the development of the agricultural sector.

The Prime Minister said farmers and residents of rural areas will benefit the most from the development of the agriculture sector.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the proposals regarding reforms in the agricultural sector, particularly increasing agricultural production, improvement in agricultural infrastructure, and access of farmers to easy agricultural loans.

The meeting was briefed that under National Agriculture Innovation and Growth Action Plan, special focus is given on enhancing income of farmers, increasing agriculture produce and introducing reforms in the right direction.

It was also briefed that farmers’ income will be increased by value addition in the agriculture sector in order to earn valuable foreign exchange.

The meeting was informed that one hundred agriculture startups have been launched under the project of National Technology Fund, Ignite.

Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Prime Minister’s Chief Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, Prime Minister’s Chief Coordinator on Agriculture Ahmed Umair, private sector’s entrepreneurs associated with the agriculture sector, and other senior government authorities attended the meeting.