PM stresses to strengthen Pak-Azerbaijan cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in trade, investment, energy and security domains.

He was talking to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation that both sides have always extended their full support to each other on issues of core interest, and reaffirmed that they would continue to do so at every international forum.

He felicitated Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Baku’s selection as the host city for COP29 to be held in November this year. He said Pakistan would work closely with Azerbaijan to ensure the successful outcome of this important event.

While fondly recalling his productive and fruitful interactions with President Aliyev during his visit to Baku last year, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his most warm and cordial invitation to the Azeri President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year.

The Azeri Foreign Minister thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and briefed him on the discussions held between the two Foreign Ministers earlier today. He also conveyed warm greetings of the Azeri leadership to the Prime Minister and assured him of Azerbaijan’s strong desire to further solidify its ties with Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.