PM terms humanitarian crisis in IOJ&K test for world’s conscience

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the continuing humanitarian nightmare in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a test of the world’s conscience.

This was expressed by him during a meeting with Prominent British Human Rights lawyer Clive Stafford and American International Law expert Eric Lewis who called on him in Islamabad today.

The worsening human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir was discussed during the meeting.

Highlighting the plight of the innocent people of IOJ&K, the Prime Minister reiterated that the international community should act against the illegal annexation of IOJ&K by the Indian occupation forces.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just and legitimate struggle of the people of IOJ&K for the realization of their right to self-determination according to the UN Charter, UNSC Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.