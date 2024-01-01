PM terms promotion of foreign investment as top priority

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said promoting foreign investment in the country is the top priority of the government.

He was talking to a delegation of influential and renowned business personalities from the United Kingdom, led by Zuber Issa in Lahore today [Sunday].

The Prime Minister said the business and trading community is being provided with the best facilities through the one-window operation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

He said the country’s economy has been improving in recent days as a result of the government’s efforts, enhancing investors’ confidence.

The Prime Minister encouraged the delegation to invest in Pakistan.

Besides, views were exchanged on exploring new avenues of cooperation and further enhancing business-to-business relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The delegation praised the Prime Minister’s economic policies and expressed their confidence in the stability and sustainable development of the national economy.