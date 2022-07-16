PM timely announces relief for calamity hit people: Amir Muqam

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam claimed that federal government will announce relief package of flood hit areas of survey.

This he said while addressing press conference at PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretariat and claimed that he personally visited Chitral while inspected flood situation in the area and mobilized National Highways Authority to maintain means of communications in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given special relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on flour, ghee and sugar, Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said.

He added that federal government has given subsidies of 525 million on flour, 923 million on ghee and 92 million on sugar since June 1.

The government has given a total subsidy of more than 1.5 million on bags of flour, 3690 tons of ghee and 4389 tons of sugar, Engr. Amir Muqam said. A 10 kg bag of flour is available at utility stores for 400 rupees, Amir said, adding, “Per kg ghee is getting 570 rupees in the market and 300 rupees in the stores.”

He said sugar is available for 70 rupees per kg in utility stores. Provincial Vice President Fazlullah Daudzai and Peshawar City President Malik Nadim were also present on this occasion.

Amir Muqam said floods have caused a lot of damage in different parts of KP including Chitral, Karak and Tank, adding several communication roads were broken in Chitral due to floods. “I myself stayed in Chitral and restored traffic to some extent,” Adviser to Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam said.

The Prime Minister has announced Rs1 million for each flood victim. Shahbaz Sharif himself will come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to compensate for the financial loss, and will announce financial support, Engr. Amir Muqam said. Talking about the inflation and petroleum price hike, Amir Muqam termed it Imran Niazi’s policies and agreements.

Due to wrong decisions of Imran Khan, IMF asked to end the subsidy on all things, Adviser to Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam added. More relief will be given to the people in a few days and in order to save the country we have taken over in the current situation as a challenge and hopefully we are going toward good for the country and people of Pakistan, Engr. Amir Muqam said.

PML-N leader said that Imran Khan’s government has put the people in trouble day by day and now in the present situation Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif repeatedly offered the KP government to provide relief to the people in collaboration with the federation, but the incumbent government refused this offer. “If the price of petroleum products increases, then our government is criticized but now when the prices have reduced due to low price of petroleum products as promised by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to ensure relief to people but despite all they are abusing us,” he added.

As the Punjab government has given subsidies on electricity, Imran Khan should give the same to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adviser to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam said.

“Who broke the country’s constitution and who is the traitor, everything is clear after the Supreme Court detailed judgment,” Engr. Amir Muqam said. Imran Khan is criticizing our institutions and every department as he wants to force them to take their decision according to the will of Imran Khan.

There is not much truth in the clashes between of Pashtuns in Sindhis as Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has asked Chief Minister Sindh wherein Murad Ali Shah assured him that there will be no problem for Pashtuns in Sindh. He also assured him that all the problems being faced by the Pashtuns would be solved on priority basis.