PM to announce cut in petrol prices soon

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the ministries concerned to move a summary suggesting reduction in petroleum prices as the government had decided to pass on benefit of slashed oil prices in international market to the consumers.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting, said the government would pass on the full relief to the consumers who had been sacrificing owing to the rise in petroleum prices. He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times. He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market, which according to the PM Office statement was a gift to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

He said the incumbent government would continue to providing relief to the people hit by the inflation caused by the previous government. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, the government will bring in further eases to the people’s lives, he added.The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the relevant ministries and departments.

Shehbaz directs civic bodies to be alert ahead of Thursday’s monsoon spell: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the federal and provincial civic bodies to closely monitor the safety measures ahead of the monsoon spell starting Thursday.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure a proper precautionary system for the people across the country including Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab. PM Sharif lauded the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for extending support to provincial governments and institutions in controlling the situation amid heavy rains. He mentioned unity, cooperation and selfless service to the people as strength of his government. The prime minister also paid tribute to the provincial governments and the institutions for their services in protecting the lives and property of the people. He urged the departments concerned to do their best to serve the people with dedication.

In a message to the workers and staffers of civic bodies, he said the spirit of helping the mankind was in fact the greatest and noble service. He commended the departments responsible for municipal and civic measures including the police for showing a great spirit of public service during the Eid holidays.

PM telephones his Kuwait counterpart: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait.

The Prime Minister extended warms greetings to the leadership, government and people of Kuwait on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The Kuwaiti Prime Minister, while reciprocating the warm Eid greetings, extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan on this auspicious occasion.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the Prime Minister expressed resolve to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields of mutual interest, in particular trade and investment. The Prime Minister thanked the leadership and people of Kuwait for taking good care of Pakistani community in the country. Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy cordial and brotherly relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and commonality of interests.

Related