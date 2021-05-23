PM to flee country like Musharraf, Shaukat, claims Bilawal

KARACHI (TLTP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also flee the country like former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and former president Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the PPP leader alleged that the prime minister is “leading the country towards destruction in pursuit of Musharraf’s goal.”

“The poverty rate was 50% during the rule of Imran Khan’s benefactor dictator Pervez Musharraf,” Bilawal said, adding that massive loans are being taken from abroad on strict terms which will increase the economic woes of the country. PM Imran Khan’s cabinet is squandering money from the national exchequer, he Bilawal said.

“Imran Khan’s crime is not only inflation but also patronising the mafia that is causing inflation in the country,” Bilawal said while lashing out, adding that the premier is accusing others but he should “take a look at his own deeds first”.

This isn’t the first time that the PPP chairman has criticised the premier. Earlier this month, he had said that every Pakistani paying the price of Imran Khan’s ‘Change Tsunami.’ In a statement, Bilawal had held the prime minister responsible for the dismal economic situation of the country.