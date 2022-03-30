‘PM to never compromise on national interests, country’s sovereignty’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the bravest leader she ever met in life and he will never compromise on the national interest and sovereignty of the country.

Addressing at a press conference at the Rawalpindi Medical University on Wednesday, the Heath Minister said that Punjab had introduced sustainable reforms in the healthcare system. To this day, she said, around one million people had availed free healthcare services from the public and private hospitals empaneled with Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card program.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “Punjab has formally started the pilot of the Hub and Spoke Project which envisions the operational linkage between Medical Universities and the Primary and Secondary level healthcare facilities. Initially, Rawalpindi Medical University will have DHQ Hospital Mianwali, DHQ Chakwal, THQ Kalabagh, THQ /Trauma Center Kallar Kahar and Trauma Center Nila Dullah attacked with it. Faisalabad Medical University will have DHQ Hospital Jhang, DHQ Hospital Chiniot and THQ Hospital Tandlianwala linked with it. Nishtar Medical University Multan will have DHQ Hospital Khanewal, THQ Hospital Jahanian and Trauma Center Makhdoom Aali linked with it.”

She said, “Patients coming to primary level facilities will be given services and only those patients requiring next level services will be referred to the Teaching Hospital. When they would be referred, beds would automatically be reserved for the patients. Punjab has hired over 48,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff with it over the past three years.

Punjab has upgraded all nursing schools to nursing colleges. The province increased the stipend of nurses from 21,000 to 31,000. Nursing and midwifery are the backbone of the healthcare system.”

The provincial minister said, “Punjab is setting up eight mother and child hospitals in Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Mianwali, and Lahore. The 600 bedded mother and child hospital Ganga Ram is about to be operational very soon. Rawalpindi Dental College is in the process of completion. The dialysis facility at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology will start from April 15. The students of Gilgit Baltistan medical college shall be provided academic term facility at Rawalpindi Medical University.”

Elaborating the political situation in the country, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “From tomorrow, all residents of Punjab will be eligible for free health insurance of Rs one million as the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card gets

function in Sargodha from march 31. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in his term as chief minister had made great contribution to healthcare and during his term as speaker, record legislation was made. As speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi remained greatly engaged in all healthcare reforms in the province.”

She said, “Even the opponents of PTI government are convinced that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made very good contribution to strengthening the healthcare system. I am always surprised at the alliance of Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N. Bilawal must not forget the worst smear campaign initiated by the PML-N against his mother. We are not alarmed by the no-confidence motion. There are many a slip between the cup and the lip and the real number game will only be known in time.”

Responding to queries of journalists on number of participants in PTI rally,

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Maryam Nawaz should have her eyes checked because

on March 27, millions of people attended the rally of Prime Minister Imran

Khan. She said the March 27 rally confirmed that people were with Imran Khan

and with the help of the people the external conspiracy would fail. He said

that Imran Khan is a brave and selfless leader and he could not compromise

on the sovereignty of the country. Imran Khan is ready for any kind of

sacrifice.

To another question, the Health Minister said Prime Minister Imran was a

compassionate person and stayed continuously in touch during treatment of

the former prime minister. Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that former Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif’s platelets were low. She said that Nawaz Sharif was satisfied

with the treatment. She said that former prime minister was allowed

treatment abroad on humane grounds but now that he had recovered, he must

come back and face his case.