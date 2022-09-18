PM to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA

ISLAMABAD (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the high-level debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York from 19-23 September.

The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly on 23 September. In focus, will be the challenge faced by Pakistan in wake of the recent climate-induced catastrophic floods in the country. He will outline concrete proposals for collectively tackling the existential threat posed by climate change.

The prime minister will also share Pakistan’s position and perspective on regional and global issues of concern including Jammu and Kashmir, which is one of the long-standing unresolved disputes on the UN agenda, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

During his participation, the prime minister will be accompanied by the foreign minister, other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

On the sidelines of the UNGA Session, the prime minister will participate in the ‘Global Food Security Summit’ jointly organised by the African Union, European Union and the United States, and a closed-door Leaders Gathering on COP-27 bringing together select world leaders to discuss climate change.

These would be important platforms to deliberate on effective measures required at the global level for addressing the two most pressing challenges confronting the international community today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries, President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General as well as heads of International Organizations, IFIs and philanthropic organizations.

“The prime minister’s participation in the UNGA Session is a manifestation of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role in international affairs for promoting peace and prosperity worldwide,” it was added.

Both in its national capacity and as the current Chair of the largest international grouping of developing countries, the Group of 77 and China, as well as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan will serve as the collective voice of the Global South to promote international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights for all, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

Leaders will also have the opportunity to interact during the receptions hosted by the UN Secretary General and the President of the United States.

The prime minister will also hold interactions with the international media.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also have an extensive programme attending various high-level meetings and events, bilateral meetings with a number of his counterparts, media and think-tank interactions, besides chairing G-77 and China Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers, OIC Annual Coordination Meeting of Foreign Ministers, and participation in the meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Center of multilateralism, the United Nations is the most vital international body, promoting international peace and security, development and human rights and providing the foundations of a stable and sustainable world order.

As the most representative and inclusive multilateral forum of nation states, the UN General Assembly offers the best platform to the international community for advancing shared objectives and common solutions to the common challenges faced by humanity.

