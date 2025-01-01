PM, Turkish President discuss regional developments

F.P. Report

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and exchanged views on key regional developments.

The two leaders reiterated their resolve and commitment to bringing about a meaningful progress in relations between the two countries, in all important sectors. Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation in trade, defense, energy, connectivity, and investment sectors.

To this end, the two countries agreed to exchange high level delegations so as to ensure early finalization of the understandings reached between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with Turkiye in advancing their shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region.