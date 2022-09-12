PM underlines world’s support to overcome flood losses

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored that the scale and magnitude of losses in the recent floods were too big to be borne by Pakistan alone and said the international community’s support was of vital importance. He expressed these views during a meeting with French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, who called on him.

The prime minister highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the government’s response to address the dire situation. He said Pakistan despite having a negligible contribution to climate change, was among the most vulnerable to its devastation as manifested in the recent floods.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the French president for solidarity and support for the flood-stricken people, and for sending a relief flight carrying tents, water pumps and a team of doctors and nurses for the flood affectees, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister underlined that besides the immediate relief assistance, France could contribute to the government’s efforts in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

He reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding cooperative relations with France, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. In the bilateral context, he further said that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with France across all areas of mutual interest.

He hoped that the ambassador would contribute towards strengthening the bilateral relationship as well as explore new areas for cooperation, such as IT, start-ups, agriculture, water management and energy. The prime minister said Pakistan looked forward to continued engagement with France to further deepen mutually beneficial relations.

Shehbaz appreciates Canadian solidarity, assistance in flood relief efforts: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his appreciation for Canadian solidarity and assistance for rescue and relief efforts after the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to Canadian Minister for International Development Harjit Singh Sajjan, who called on him. He thanked Mr Singh for his visit during the trying times when Pakistan was battling the effects of devastating floods, that caused extensive damage and sufferings.

The prime minister apprised him that over 1,300 lives had been lost, over 33 million people displaced, over four million acres of crops destroyed, and 800,000 livestock had perished, severely impacting the livelihood of families. Damages ran into tens of billions of dollars, he added. He underscored that Pakistan contributed less than 1% to global carbon emissions, but was among the most vulnerable countries affected by the climate change, as was evident from the recent climate events and unprecedented floods.

Highlighting the government’s engagement with the rescue and relief efforts, the prime minister emphasized that continued international support, solidarity, and assistance would be required for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase as well. He also expressed his appreciation to the Canadian government for assistance in the projects relating to women’s economic empowerment, sustainable economic growth and health sectors.

The prime minister noted that going forward Pakistan would pursue build back better strategy. Pakistan required expertise and technical assistance for rebuilding climate-resilient infrastructure that could withstand the disastrous effects of natural calamities in future, he added. Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan expressed condolences for the flood victims and stated that the Canadian government would support Pakistan to help mitigate disastrous the impacts of floods and climate change.

