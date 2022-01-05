PM: Uplift of Balochistan Govt.’s top priorities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said uplift of the people of Balochistan was among top priorities of his government.

The government had prioritized the development projects according to their impact on the livelihood of the people of Balochistan, he added.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to rev-iew the progress of development projects in Balochistan.

He said infrastructural development, development in agriculture, fisheries, power sector and subsidy on basic amenities, including the Ehsaas Programme, were gradually gaining pace.

The prime minister further said that industrialization and establishment of processing plants was being expedited for the economic uplift of locals. Protection of local fishermen by curbing illegal trawling activities was being ensured, he added.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding improvement in governance structure, execution of government-to-government projects, fisheries sector, command area development, agriculture sector and the establishment of nursing colleges.

It was also given a detailed briefing on road networks, power sector projects.