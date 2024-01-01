PM urges India to engage in dialogue to resolve J&K dispute

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged India to enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, he said the UN resolutions have mandated a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their fundamental right to self- determination.

The Prime Minister called upon India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019.

Shehbaz Sharif said India is engaged in a massive expansion of its military capabilities, which are essentially deployed against Pakistan. Its war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and a limited war under the nuclear overhanging. He said India has thoughtlessly spurned Pakistan’s proposals for a mutual strategic restraint regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control and takeover Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister emphatically stated that Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression.

Expressing anguish over Israeli atrocities against Palestinians, the Prime Minister said this is not just a conflict, but a systematic slaughter of innocent people and an assault on the very essence of human life and dignity. He said the blood of Gaza’s children stains the hands of not just the oppressors, but also of those, who are complicit, in prolonging, this cruel conflict.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is not enough to condemn and emphasized that the international community must act now, and demand an immediate end to this bloodshed. He said the blood and sacrifice of the innocent Palestinians will never go waste.

Calling for the two-state solution for a durable peace, the Prime Minister said we must seek a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as its eternal capital. He said this goal should be advanced by immediately admitting Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Referring to the recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Shehbaz Sharif said the failure to implement UN resolutions has emboldened Israel and it threatens to drag the entire Middle East, into a war, whose consequences could be grave and beyond imagination.

Deliberating upon the challenge posed by climate change, Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the catastrophic floods devastated Pakistan two years ago, causing damage of thirty billion dollars.

He pointed out that Pakistan emits less than one percent of global carbon emissions, yet we have paid a heavy price for no fault of ours. He said we must uphold the axiom: The polluter pays!

The Prime Minister said Pakistan looks forward to the fulfillment of commitments made by development partners to support the achievements of Sustainable Development Goals and climate goals including a new annual goal beyond one hundred billion dollars in climate finance.

Highlighting the challenge posed by debt to the developing countries, the Prime Minister emphasized that the international financial architecture, world trade, and technology regimes must be reformed and aligned to promote development and global equity.

Turning to the domestic economic situation, Shehbaz Sharif said the government has taken difficult, but necessary decisions that have rescued the economy from collapse, restored macroeconomic stability, controlled fiscal deficits, and strengthened reserves. As a result, inflation has come down to a single digit, and the prospects, for economic growth, have revived.

The Prime Minister said the government has prioritized geo-economics and regional connectivity to secure win-win outcomes.

He said the second phase of the landmark, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been successfully launched and through the apex, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the government is mobilizing investments in resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, minerals, sustainable agriculture, and technology. He said this will herald a new era of development and modernization.

Highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terrorism, the Prime Minister said eighty thousand of our brave soldiers and civilians have been martyred, including innocent school going children and the economy suffered a loss of 150 billion dollars.

He said Pakistan unfortunately is again confronted by a new wave of externally financed and sponsored terrorism, especially by the TTP, The BLA, The Majeed Brigade, Fitna al-Khawarij and its associates.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s firm determination to eliminate this threat as well through a comprehensive national effort, “Azm-e-Istehkam”.

He said Pakistan will work collectively with the international community to combat all forms of terrorism and reform the global counter-terrorism architecture.

Expressing concerns over Islamophobic incidents, Shehbaz Sharif said it is most alarming manifestation is the Hindu supremacist agenda in India. It aggressively seeks the subjugation of 200 million Muslims and the obliteration of India’s Islamic heritage.

He said Pakistan and the OIC will work with the UN Secretary-General and his Special Envoy to implement a plan of action to combat this scourge.

Turning to Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan. He urged the Afghan Interim Government to take effective action to neutralize all terrorist groups within Afghanistan especially those responsible for cross-border terrorism against neighbouring countries.

Shehbaz Sharif called for an immediate end to the tragic conflict in Ukraine and its peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Charter and international agreements.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan stands by the United Nations Charter and will make its full contribution to peace and prosperity of the world.