PM urges int’l community to help avert looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to help avert a looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which was facing severe economic problems.

Since the 40 million Afghan people were facing problems, Pakistan, which was also hosting an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Minister in Islamabad [on December 19] , will do every effort to help address their suffering, he added.

The Prime Minister was addressing the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave on “Peace and Prosperity in South Asia” here at the Institute of Strategic Studies.

Imran Khan mentioned the freezing of Afghanistan foreign exchange reserves by the United States as one of the major factors behind the economic and humanitarian crisis for Afghans, who were facing problems for the last 40 years.

He said that due to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Iran was also facing the problem of refugees.

The prime minister said that peace in Afghanistan was not only vital for the future of Pakistan but also for Central Asian States which were much interested in regional trade and connectivity.

Imran Khan in his address spoke on various issues of regional and international interests including Pakistan-India relations, Jammu and Kashmir dispute, climate change, etc.

PM assures probe, support to missing journalist’s family: The parents of missing journalist Mudassir Naro and his minor son on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who assured them of an investigation and his all-out support.

The prime minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to carry out further investigation and convey a satisfactory response to Mudassir Naro’s parents, PM office informed.

The parents of the missing journalist expressed satisfaction over the assurance by the prime minister.

Hailing from Lahore, Mudassar Naro had gone missing after he went to the northern areas on a tour in August 2018 along with his wife and a minor son.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Attorney General Khalid Javed khan and Interior Secretary Yousuf Nadeem Khokhar also attended the meeting.