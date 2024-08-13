PM urges lower production costs to revive industry, agriculture

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed to reduce cost of production for revival of industry and agriculture sectors.

Presiding over Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said the initiatives taken by the government to improve the various sectors including power secotor are yielding positive results.

The Prime Minister said reforms in Federal Board of Revenue are inevitable for enhancing tax collection and development of the country.

He said FBR can be revitalizing by cutting red tape, streamlining routine paperwork, and digitizing entire process.

He also paid glowing tribute to Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal in Javelin Throw competition for Pakistan after a span of forty years and created a new record at Paris Olympics.

Talking about celebrations of Independence Day, Shehbaz Sharif said the nation will celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner with national zeal and fervor tomorrow.

He said on this day we will reaffirm our pledge to remain steadfast and serve country with utmost devotion and dedication.

The Cabinet also offered fateha for departed souls of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Baloch and Shaheed Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik for sacrificing their lives for country.