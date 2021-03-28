PM urges people to observe SOP’s, third wave more lethal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As the COVID-19 spread escalated in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged public to adhere to anti-COVID SOPs as the third wave of the pandemic was far more dangerous than the first two, Sunday.

Expressing his views, Prime Minister Imran Khan commented that “Hospitals are filling. People are being put on ventilators or oxygen. We are the nation which was exemplified during the first wave (for our discipline). God forbids, our hospitals will fill to their capacity if it continues to spread with the current rate.”

While giving a televised message to the nation, Prime Minister said that

he remained safe during the first two waves as he had properly observed the precautions, adding that during the first two waves he neither attended any wedding ceremonies nor visited any restaurant and also kept wearing the mask.

However, during the Senate polls, he could not adhere to the SOPs which led to his infection, he added. He further commented that the world was witness to the fact that wearing mask greatly reduced the chances of COVID infection, adding that due to shortage of resources to feed the people during lockdown, the government could not shut down the business and industries, which was not even affordable for many resourceful countries.

“But at least, we can observe SOPs,” the prime minister said.

While underlining dangers of third wave, Prime Minister said the third strain came from England and the carriers came to Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad where the virus was spreading fast.

He said owing to the intensity of the third wave, the availability of COVID-19 vaccine had reduced.

During his telecast address, he also commented that “We are not getting supply even from the countries which have committed, because of shortage in the manufacturing countries.”

For that reason, it was better to follow the SOPs and avoid visiting the super spreader venues like wedding ceremonies, restaurants or any closed door gatherings, he added.

Referring to impact on economy he said “We cannot close business and factories but what we can do is to avoid visiting close public places”.

The prime minister said that Allah had blessed him as well as wife during the ailment but it could prove to be a lethal disease if it infected the patient’s chest.

On the other side, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on twitter that the prime minister had been advised that he might begin again work and build up his work schedule over the next few days.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable,” he said.