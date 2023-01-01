PM urges society’s joint support for women’s emancipation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is committed to ensuring equal and just rights for women in the country by providing them opportunities in all fields of life.

In his message on the International Women’s Day, the prime minister said a joint support by the government, civil society and media was crucial in protecting the rights of women in the country. Terming women the ‘pride of the nation’, he said the country needed their services and skills to progress.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was taking effective steps for the inclusion of women in the national mainstream and was extending them equal opportunities in all sectors including education and employment. He mentioned in this regard the legislation on women’s inheritance, educational scholarships for girls, women’s special quota in Punjab Endowment Fund, provision of laptops and ensuring merit in Recruitment as Chief Minister of Punjab. Recently, a 25 percent quota has been reserved for women in the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, he said.

He felicitated women in Pakistan and across the globe, saying that the Women’s Day acknowledged the significant role played by women in society and also in recognition of their services for the evolution of mankind. The prime minister said the history was witness to the fact that social development was not possible without the key role of womankind.

He said each aspect of a woman, may it a mother, sister or a daughter was a source of positivity and thus deserved utmost respect from the society. The Prime Minister mentioned that Islam as a religion granted equal rights to women some 1,400 years ago and honoured a mother by laying heaven beneath her feet and regarded a daughter as a blessing of the home.

Islam, he said, focuses on emancipation of women by encouraging them to explore every aspect of life with dignity. Shehbaz Sharif said women in the 21st century were bringing positive change in the society side by side with their male counterparts. He said that it was an encouraging sign that women were leading with examples in all spheres of life, may it be fulfillment of domestic responsibilities or exercising their leadership roles.

From the women icons of the Independence Movement including Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and activist Malala Yousufzai, he said their contribution was significant for the country’s progress. Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction that the highly capable daughters, mothers and sisters of the nation were engaged in the service of the country in a dignified manner. He said the entire society needed to actively join hands in further empowering the women and ensuring their protection and just rights.

Shehbaz calls young trailblazer Ayisha Siddiqa a ‘hope for bright future’: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said young Pakistani girls, such as human rights and climate change activist Ayisha Siddiqa, were hope for the country’s bright future. In his tweet on International Women’s Day, he said the young trailblazers were using their talent to make the world a better place.

Ayisha Siddiqa, 24, recently made it to the Time magazine’s Women of the Year which acknowledged her efforts in raising her voice for a safe planet. “These girls represent hope and a promise of a bright future,” the prime minister said. Siddiqa co-founded Polluters Out, a global youth activist coalition, and helped launch the Fossil Free University, an activism training course. She focused on including the rights of humans and nature in climate law.

She is also working to help set up a youth climate justice fund to correct the imbalance of resources, activists have compared to the fossil fuel industry. PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the country’s women for their heroic struggle and incredible contribution to society. “The odds could not have been heavier, but their resolve to navigate through them is what gives us hope in the future,” he said.