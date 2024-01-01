PM, US envoy discuss bilateral ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan Donald Blome paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations. He emphasized the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

The prime mnister said that his government would focus on macro-economic reforms to stabilize the economy and attract foreign investment. In this regard, he also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.

A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting, including the situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister. While congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, ambassador Blome said that the U.S. considered Pakistan an important partner and hoped to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the countrywide spring plantation drive by planting a sapling here. Emphasizing the government’s commitment, he announced to double the number of saplings planted in 2024 compared to the previous year’s achievement of 240 million.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the urgency to expand Pakistan’s forest cover, currently at a mere 5% of the total area, to mitigate climate risks. Quoting the Global Climate Risk Index, he underscored Pakistan’s ranking as the 5th most vulnerable country to climate-related hazards, he stressed the necessity for immediate action.

“From 1999 to 2018, the country had to face the loss of 10,000 precious lives besides billions of dollars of financial loss; therefore it is crucial to create awareness about the climate change risks at all levels including educational institutions,” the prime minister remarked.

Shehbaz, cabinet members visits GHQ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by key members of the Cabinet, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on Friday. The PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, and was presented guard of honour. Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the prime minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During the visit, the prime minister and cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness. They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counter-terrorism operations. The PM and cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.