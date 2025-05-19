PM, US Secretary discuss evolving situation in South Asia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening and discussed the evolving situation in the South Asian region.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of India’s missile and drone strikes that has led to the death of 31 civilians, injured 57 others and damaged civilian infrastructures. He said India’s attacks have violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardizing peace and stability in the South Asia region.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. He said the people of Pakistan are outraged by India’s unprovoked acts of war, and stressed that Pakistan reserves the right to act in self-defense, in accordance with Article-51 of the UN Charter.

He appreciated US President Donald Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Marco Rubio said the United States is closely following the situation in the South Asia as it is committed to promoting peace and stability in the region. He also emphasized upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch.