PM, Uzbek president discuss ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and both expressed satisfaction over the pace and momentum of the bilateral relations.

The prime minister underscored the need for enhancing bilateral economic relations through ea-rly conclusion of a Pref-erential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakis-tan’s strong commitment to timely completion of Tra-ns-Afghan railway project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that peace and stability in Afghanistan would help advance connectivity agenda leading to regional prosperity.

The Uzbek President accepted the prime minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan.