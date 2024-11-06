PM visits Chinese embassy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Chinese Embassy to condemn the firing incident, in Karachi yesterday, in which Chinese nationals were injured and assured exemplary punishment to those involved in the incident.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the prime minister said that he came to condemn the yesterday’s attack on Chinese nationals and to inquire after the health of those injured in the incident.

The prime minister assured the Chinese ambassador that those responsible in the incident would be apprehended soon and would be awarded exemplary punishment, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further informed the Chinese ambassador that he was personally supervising the process of arresting those involved in the incident and bringing them to justice.

Moreover, he had directed to provide the best medical facilities to the Chinese citizens injured in the incident, he said, adding that it was a matter of satisfaction that the health of the injured Chinese nationals was improving.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sharif said that China was a long-standing friend of Pakistan and the attack on the Chinese nationals was a desperate attempt to damage Pakistan-China fraternal relations.

Completion of GB projects to usher in new era of development: Shehbaz

GHIZER: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the transformative potential of large-scale development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, as their completion would bring a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

During his visit to Ghizer, PM Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for various development projects aimed at boosting the region’s infrastructure and energy capacity. He highlighted the importance of these initiatives to uplift Gilgit-Baltistan’s economy and shared his vision of leveraging the region’s tourism potential to bring prosperity to the area.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the people of GB, recalling a visit to Ghizer in 2022 after a natural disaster. At that time, he had directed immediate reconstruction efforts, and today, he celebrated the fact that the affected families now have homes again. He noted that the government deposited Rs. 5 million as endowment fund for Qandeel, a young survivor of the tragedy, which has since grown to Rs. 6.7 million to meet her expenditure.

Addressing the region’s pressing challenges, PM Shehbaz acknowledged around 450MW shortage of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan during winter season. To address this, he announced the initiation of two hydropower projects and pledged to establish a 100-megawatt solar project within a year under his supervision.

Additionally, the foundation stone for a Technical University, originally initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was laid, signaling further progress in local education. To support students, the prime minister promised a fund to assist students at Baltistan University and Karakorum University who are struggling with tuition costs.

He also directed federal ministers and officials to thoroughly assess and address local infrastructure and highway issues promptly. Emphasizing the potential for international employment, PM Shehbaz reiterated the federal government’s commitment to IT training, which would enable millions of young Pakistanis, including those from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to gain dignified employment abroad.

He also spoke of promoting Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism sector during recent discussions in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, expressing optimism that global investment in tourism would boost the region’s prosperity. The prime minister paid homage to the sacrifices of Gilgit-Baltistan’s people, honoring their legacy of resilience and patriotism, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to realizing their dreams for a prosperous future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced the immediate power supply of 100 megawatts for Gilgit Baltistan and a Rs1 billion endowment fund for the universities students.

The prime minister, who chaired the special meeting of the GB cabinet during his daylong visit here, expressed satisfaction and pleasure over the timely completion of Bubar Model Village, which he earlier inaugurated, to provide housing facility to the people affected by flood in 2022. He instructed the GB administration to establish educational institutions, playgrounds, power transmission and other facilities in Ghizer district.

Besides announcing an immediate power supply of 100 megawatts to GB, the prime minister announced Rs 1 billion merit-based endowment fund for the students of Baltistan University and Karakorum University. Prime Minister Shehbaz told the GB cabinet members that the federal government would establish Daanish Schools in GB, on the pattern of Punjab province. He said that his government was actively working for the uplift and welfare of the GB people. He recalled that while being Punjab chief minister, his government had given a Rs1 billion gift to uplift GB’s education sector. He said that the provincial governments’ cooperation with the federal government for the economic stability was significant.