F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday visited Lahore’s Services Hospital to inquire health of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, reported Dunya News.

PM was accompanied by the Federal Defense Minster Khurram Dastagir.

It is worth here to mention that Ahsan Iqbal was shot in the arm when he was attending a corner meeting in Narowal.

