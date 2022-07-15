PM vows more relief to masses

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his resolve to continue to provide relief to the masses, as he fulfilled his commitment to the nation to transfer the benefit of reduction in fuel prices.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said: “In line with my commitment to the nation, the coalition government has been swift to transfer the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the masses.” The prime minister further said: “We will continue to provide relief as soon as we have financial cushion to do so. I believe in honest conversation with the nation.”

Shehbaz Sharif last night announced a cut of Rs 18.50 in the price of petrol and Rs 40.54 in the price of diesel in his address to the nation, which has been widely hailed and was seen as a big relief.

Shehbaz for strong Pak-Egypt ties in trade, energy: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored his government’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in trade, investment, energy, education, and climate change. In a meeting with the ambassador of Egypt Tarek Dahroug, the prime minister highlighted the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of bilateral interest. The prime minister lauded the efforts of Ambassador Dahroug to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in diverse fields.

He felicitated Egypt on the assumption of the Presidency of COP-27. PM Sharif drew attention to the continued egregious violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He underlined the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The Egyptian ambassador conveyed cordial greetings from the leadership and people of Egypt, and said the Egyptian leadership was looking forward to the prime minister’s participation in the CoP-27 later this year. While conveying warm wishes to President Fattah El-Sisi, the Prime Minister renewed the invitation for the Egyptian President to undertake a visit to Pakistan at an early date.

Turkish Democracy Day an expression of trust in Erdogan’s leadership: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day would always be remembered as an expression of Turkish people’s unwavering trust in the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It also reflects Turkish nation’s resolve to protect and uphold democracy,” he said in a tweet. The prime minister prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs to rest in peace. The Democracy and National Unity Day in Turkiye is marked on July 15 in commemoration of the events honouring those who lost their lives while defeating the failed coup of 2016 and to remember the bravery of the nation.

