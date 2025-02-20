PM vows to advance objective of combating climate change

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing the objective of combating climate change in close collaboration with international community and the United Nations.

He was talking to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Mohamed Yahya, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today (Friday).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the important work being carried out by the UN Country Team in Pakistan, emphasizing the need to further strengthen the collaboration in the areas of sustainable development and climate change.

He said climate financing remained a crucial component of addressing the impacts of climate change, and expressed the hope that the developed nations would fulfill their commitments in that regard.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue working closely with the UN on important issues in the areas of climate change, including for the implementation of various projects.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for addressing the financing gap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, as well as for increasing the voice and representation of developing countries in the international financial institutions through reform of the global financial architecture.