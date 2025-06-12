PM vows to make Pakistan regional hub of IT

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says a sustainable and modern Information and Computer System will be developed in the country which will help Pakistan emerge as a hub of the IT sector in the region.

He issued these directives while chairing a review meeting in Islamabad today on development of IT Training Ecosystem in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said youth should be trained for local transformation through modern training programs in the IT sector.

He said the youth should also be imparted such trainings and skills in IT sector that ensure provision of employment to them.

Shehbaz Sharif said provision of competent IT manpower to local companies will be ensured, which will enable them to meet international requirements and bring foreign exchange in the country.

The Prime Minister said that clear terms of reference should be prepared for consultancy for the training system.

He directed to set a timeframe for the development and launch of the system, and its early completion should be ensured.

The Prime Minister directed that training programs should be positive and constructive that make the youth useful in the international context. He said talented young workforce is the most valuable asset of Pakistan.

He directed the Ministry of Federal Education, Higher Education Commission and Neotech should work together with the Ministry of IT to impart Information Technology training in schools, colleges and universities level.

He said IT training should be ensured in summer camps during the current summer vacations.

The meeting was informed that work is underway rapidly to establish and launch of a system for modern training in the IT sector in Pakistan, for which the terms of reference for obtaining the services of consultancy firms are in the final stage.

The meeting was further informed that twenty thousand students have been provided with modern training in the IT sector so far with the support of Huawei.

Recently, Pakistani students, trained last year, have made Pakistan proud by winning the first three positions not only in China, but also globally in three IT sectors. Two hundred thousand students from across the world participated in these competitions.

The Prime Minister felicitated the students who won the competition and made Pakistan proud.

It was also briefed in the meeting that steps are being taken to achieve the goal of providing IT training to eighty thousand more students in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission and Huawei, in which online classes will be arranged not only in big cities, but also in remote areas including Turbat and rest of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister was briefed in the meeting that a target has been set to give training to fifty thousand trainers in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad in the courses keeping in view modern technology and contemporary requirements.

It was further briefed that the goal of providing training in the IT sector to three hundred thousand male and female students will be achieved by including the training projects in Bachelor’s programs and launching artificial intelligence programs.

It was briefed that one hundred forty six thousand children will be provided IT training during the current summer season in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Information Technology and Huawei.

Similarly, under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, two thousand male and female students will soon be trained in modern IT courses to make them getting employment.