PM vows to revamp Pakistan’s economy by emulating Chinese model

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday pledged to revamp Pakistan’s economy by emulating China’s model, with the objective of achieving similar economic success on a smaller scale.

Speaking to a 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukang, the prime minister said that during his recent visit to China, he requested President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang to send experts to Pakistan. “The goal is to model Pakistan’s economy after China’s. Today, these experts are here, and we’re confident that progress will follow soon.”

Welcoming the delegation by emphasizing that China and Pakistan were eternal friends, with a friendship that knew no bounds, he emphasized that industrial cooperation was crucial at this time and expressed hope that it could be shifted to Pakistan. He believes that joint ventures and cooperation would create a win-win situation.

He said the delegation’s visit was highly reassuring, and expressed hope that it would be both useful and productive for Pakistan. He anticipated that it would enhance bilateral arrangements in areas such as industry, agriculture, economic zones, and help increase Pakistan’s capacity to produce agricultural items in high demand in China.

He noted that Pakistan could meet Chinese requirements by exporting high-quality goods and exploring opportunities in mining and minerals, IT, and export zones. He also suggested relocating certain industries to Pakistan due to China’s shift towards more advanced and sophisticated industrial ventures. He stated that the federal cabinet has decided to offer free visas to Chinese citizens starting August 14, demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment. He emphasized that Sino-Pak relations were higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

The delegation, comprising representatives from 10 different Chinese ministries, was visiting Pakistan to enhance cooperation across various sectors. They will provide input on Chinese investment, the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and boosting Pakistani exports. Additionally, they will review and offer recommendations on IT, agriculture, industry, investment, energy, minerals, special economic zones, and communication.

He stated that Pakistan has implemented robust measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal overseeing these efforts. The government was committed to maintaining stringent security and preventing any breaches. Those responsible for any harmful acts will be held accountable.

Additionally, he conveyed deep sorrow on behalf of his government and people for the loss of Chinese citizens in Bisham a few months ago. The Prime Minister stated that those responsible for the killings of Chinese citizens have been arrested and will get exemplary punishment. He mentioned that he has held several meetings with law enforcement agencies, the Interior Secretary, and NECTA.

Speaking on the occasion, delegation head, Wang Fukang stated that technical cooperation would further strengthen Pak-China strategic relations and expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its hospitality. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Economic AffairsAhad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatmi, Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ahsan Afzam, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, along with other senior officials.

Commonwealth Secretary General calls on PM: Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, leading a five-member delegation, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House .

The prime minister welcomed Secretary-General Scotland on her first official visit to Pakistan. Appreciating the Commonwealth’s consistent support for Pakistan’s socio-economic and democratic institutions, the prime minister reaffirmed the government’s desire to work with the Commonwealth on issues of common interest, particularly on youth empowerment, good governance and climate change.

Noting that young people below the age of 30 accounted for two-thirds of Pakistan’s population, the prime minister said that providing modern education and technical training to the youth was one of the government’s highest priorities. He highlighted the various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and reiterated the government’s commitment to working with the Commonwealth to help Pakistan’s youth by enhancing access and opportunities for them in today’s high-tech global economy.

Secretary-General Scotland appreciated the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and said that the prime minister’s leadership and direct supervision of this Programme was reflective of his personal interest and commitment to youth empowerment initiatives.

In order to further improve the performance of government departments and know progress in real time, Ms Patricia offered the Commonwealth’s Performance Management System. She also invited Pakistan to join the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium (CAIC).

The prime minister expressed keen desire to evaluate the Commonwealth Performance Management System for further improving governance and transparency in Pakistan’s public sector. He also welcomed the invitation to join CAIC where Pakistan’s youth will have opportunities for training and could benefit from global innovations such as cloud computing and generative AI and shall be more empowered to play their role in sustainable economic development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also described combating climate change as a common priority for both Pakistan and the Commonwealth. He appreciated the Secretary-General’s climate advocacy for Pakistan, following the devastating 2022 floods. The prime minister said Pakistan wanted to work with the Commonwealth in helping mobilize more international support for climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan at the forthcoming COP29 in Baku. Secretary-General Scotland appreciated the Government’s efforts for post-flood reconstruction and hoped that the international community would provide more support in building Pakistan’s climate resilience.

Looking forward towards the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa later this year, the prime minister and the Commonwealth Secretary-General discussed ways in which the two sides could coordinate on building consensus on key issues of mutual interest and chart a roadmap for the Commonwealth.